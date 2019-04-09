Politics & Government
EarBurner Podcast: Scott Griggs Wants to Be Mayor of Dallas
This is installment No. 2 of "10 Questions for 2019"
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 9, 2019 9:25 am
We are interviewing all the serious mayoral candidates except Eric Johnson, who is apparently very busy. Today we bring you Scott Griggs. Has he ever punched someone? Is he still friends with Angela Hunt after that Methodist thing? If elected mayor, how would he deal with the busted Margaret McDermott Bridge? Listen and you shall find the answers to these questions and several others. Use the player below, or subscribe through the Apple podcast app or Spotify.
Comments