EarBurner Podcast: Regina Montoya Wants to Be the Mayor of Dallas

Does Regina Montoya think that her endorsement from Hillary Clinton will hurt her chances in the Republican strongholds of North Dallas and Lake Highlands? What is her greatest athletic achievement? Answers to these questions and more await your ears. Of particular interest, I believe, was Montonya’s stance on tearing down I-345. I’d say she’s the most skeptical of all the candidates we’ve interviewed. You’ll find her answer at the 21:46 mark. Use the player below or subscribe with Spotify or the Apple podcast app. Get to it:

