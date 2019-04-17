Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Politics & Government

EarBurner Podcast: Mike Ablon Wants to Be the Mayor of Dallas

This is actually installment No. 6 of "10 Questions for 2019."

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 17, 2019 9:08 am

There was a snafu with Mike Ablon. On the day of this recording, we were supposed to interview two people: Albert Black and Miguel Solis. But up shows Ablon right as we were finishing with Black. Did that stump me and Mark Goodman (Matt’s new name, which was given to him by Black)? Heck no. With about 15 seconds of prep, we dove into the interview. First question: what’s the worst thing Ablon has ever done on vacation? All that and more answered in this episode, which you can listen to with the player below or subscribe to via the Apple podcast app or Spotify.

