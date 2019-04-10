Politics & Government
EarBurner Podcast: Lynn McBee Wants to Be the Mayor of Dallas
This is the third installment of "10 Questions for 2019"
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 10, 2019 12:52 pm
Lynn McBee was the third mayoral candidate to join us for “10 Questions for 2019.” Will she take $3.2 million for her Highland Park house that’s on the market? When was the last time she fired a gun? All questions answered in this podcast. Use the player below or subscribe on the Apple podcast app or Spotify. Enjoy with your ears:
Comments