Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Politics & Government

EarBurner Podcast: Lynn McBee Wants to Be the Mayor of Dallas

This is the third installment of "10 Questions for 2019"

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner April 10, 2019 12:52 pm

Lynn McBee was the third mayoral candidate to join us for “10 Questions for 2019.” Will she take $3.2 million for her Highland Park house that’s on the market? When was the last time she fired a gun? All questions answered in this podcast. Use the player below or subscribe on the Apple podcast app or Spotify. Enjoy with your ears:

