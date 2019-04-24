Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 25

A friend who works in Uptown sends over this photo from her Wednesday morning stroll to the McKinney Avenue Whole Foods (which you can see in the background if you squint):

The storms last night brought flooding, but I hadn’t realized they got bad enough to knock over trees. Maybe this is more of a, “Mother Nature Hates Pedestrians.” Either way, the city will want to get someone on it sooner rather than later. Without any signage up to direct foot traffic, people were waiting for a gap in the cars, and then cutting out into the street to get around. The photo was taken at 9:10 a.m.

