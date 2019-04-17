Let’s Make Dallas Even Better
Airlines Clear Evening Schedules in Preparation for Tonight’s Storm

Take it easy on us, hail.

By Shawn Shinneman Published in FrontBurner April 17, 2019 4:20 pm

Dallas appears to be headed for a serious weather event tonight. Several area meteorologists are calling for hail, potentially baseball- or even softball-sized, and several schools and workplaces chose to shut it down early this afternoon. It’s cleared out a touch around our offices, as well, and I heard a few folks talking about leaving their cars in the garages overnight so as to avoid potential hail damage at home. Probably a good call.

It’s worth it to note that despite the early closings, WFAA’s Pete Delkus has the storm hitting DFW at about 7 p.m. and Dallas a little later than that:

Also of note, and a telling sign of the expected severity we’re talking about: Southwest Airlines has chosen to shut down all flights in and out of Dallas Love Field between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., reports the Dallas Morning News. There are big changes at DFW Airport, as well, where American Airlines says it won’t have planes arriving past 9 p.m. and will have just two departures after that time.

Stay safe.

