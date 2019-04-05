A Quick Look at All the Money in the Race for Dallas Mayor

There’s a lot of money floating around the mayor’s race. Since January, the candidates have spent more than $2 million collectively. They’ve raised $3.1 million since the announcements began last year. They’ve loaned themselves $600,000. The most recent campaign finance reports, which were made public yesterday afternoon, cover the period from January 1 to March 25. We’re digging out a bunch of interesting pieces from each candidate that we’ll publish in our weekly poll on Monday. But for now, let’s go over the broad strokes—who’s raised the most, who’s spent the most, who’s lent themselves the most? Let’s just say you’ll understand why you keep getting automated phone calls from Eric Johnson and see so many Mike Ablon signs around town.

These are sorted by amount raised during funding period, not counting loans.

Eric Johnson, attorney and Democratic state legislator.

Total Raised: $524,133.98

Total Raised During Funding Period: $524,133.98

Began Raising Money: Jan. 22, 2019

Loaned himself: None

Spent: $150,509.99

In the bank: $432,552

Total Max $5,000 Donations: 62

Miguel Solis, Dallas ISD trustee.

Total Raised: $415,662.64

Total Raised During Funding Period: $415,662.64

Began Raising Money: Jan. 7, 2019

Loaned himself: None

Spent: $136,217.54

In the bank: $265,275

Total Max $5,000 Donations: 33

Lynn McBee, nonprofit CEO, volunteer and chair of numerous boards.

Total Raised: $633,685.14

Total Raised During Funding Period: $375,760.14

Began Raising Money: Dec. 7, 2018

Loaned herself: $350,000

Spent: $292,305.72

In the Bank: $680,041.45

Total Max $5,000 Donations: 31

Mike Ablon, developer known for work in the Design District.

Total Raised: $445,281.26

Total Raised During Funding Period: $340,831.26

Began Raising Money: Nov. 21, 2018

Loaned himself: None during this period, $100,000 during last.

Spent: $707,816.87 (includes $286,000.60 in unpaid incurred obligations, mostly to Mayes Media Group, for advertising and consulting expenses)

In the bank: $57,628.84

Total Max $5,000 Donations: 22

Regina Montoya, attorney, volunteer and chair of numerous boards.

Total Raised: $418,057.63

Total Raised During Funding Period: $332,382.63

Began Raising Money: Nov. 28, 2018

Loaned herself: $151,000

Spent: $342,573.62

In the Bank: $151,427

Total Max $5,000 Donations: 24

Scott Griggs, North Oak Cliff’s City Councilman.

Total Raised: $224,854.90

Total Raised During Funding Period: $224,854.90

Began Raising Money: Jan. 10, 2019

Loaned himself: None

Spent: $97,353.79

In the Bank: $109,914.48

Total Max $5,000 Donations: 16

Albert Black, Oak Cliff businessman.

Total Raised: $389,661.14

Total Raised During Funding Period: $112,018.14

Began Raising Money: July 1

Loaned himself: None

Spent: $203,538.52

In the Bank: $25,164.51

Total Max $5,000 Donations: 3

Jason Villalba, former Republican state representative.

Total Raised: $55,426

Total Raised During Funding Period: $55,426

Began Raising Money: Jan. 16, 2019

Loaned himself: None

Spent: $44,240.91

In the Bank: $17,259.91

Total Max $5,000 Donations: 3