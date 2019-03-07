This Is Your Reminder to Vote In Our Mayoral Poll

If you’re one of the 2,500 or so who have voted in our mayoral poll, allow me to formally thank you, right here on FrontBurner. If you haven’t, or you missed it, here’s a brief catchup. There’s plenty of movement that happens every week in the mayor’s race that goes unreported, either because it’s not exactly a big thing (who bought radio time this week?) or, well, there are nine candidates and this isn’t just a website for the mayor’s race. So we decided we wanted to do weekly posts so you can easily catch up on all the movement in the race. But we also want you to come along and give us a feel for the race.

So we started a poll, and we’re going to keep it going through the campaign season all the way to May 4. Each week, we’ll rearrange the order based on the week’s highest vote-getters. We’ll add them all up at the end of it and present to you D Magazine’s Mayor of Dallas. Maybe it’ll sync up with how the real election goes. We’re hoping it gives you more information about the candidates and their activities, including some of their campaign strategizing that goes under the radar. It’s a little wonky but also pretty fun and, hopefully, informative—this is one of the biggest elections in Dallas’ history, and we want you to pay attention. Here is this week’s story, with updates from the candidates. Why is Albert Black atop this post? Because he’s in the lead. If you don’t like it, go vote. If you do like it, go vote.

So anyway, I’m embedding the poll here after the jump and I hope you’ll take advantage of it. We’re not even requiring your email address.