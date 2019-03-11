Sally Jenkins Wrote a Great Obituary for Her Father

Dan Jenkins was a legend. Given the way media and our consumption thereof have changed, it’s likely we’ll never again see a writer like him. Certainly not locally. He was from another time and talent. He was also from Fort Worth. His daughter Sally writes for the Washington Post, and she does it really, really well. From over the weekend, here’s her obit of her father. No question he’d be proud of her. You should take the time to read it. (Oh, and from 1985, here’s a profile of Jenkins by Russ Pate that ran in D Magazine. Also worthy.)