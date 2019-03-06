Raquel Favela, Dallas’ Former Head of Housing, Has Some Thoughts on Ridding Dallas of Corruption

Raquel Favela left City Hall late last year, shortly after the City Council approved the first housing policy in Dallas’ history. She was the chief of economic development and housing, and the policy was created to set standards for how and where we should seek to improve the city’s housing stock. The boilerplate problem is that we must shore up a deficit of 20,000 units that would be affordable to the city’s lower and middle economic classes. When Favela came to City Hall in 2017, she says she found that housing dollars had largely sailed unchecked into southern Dallas, further concentrating poverty in a part of the city that lacked basic services like grocery stores and jobs and adequate transportation.

She advocated for a Market Value Analysis to help the city use data to understand which neighborhoods needed housing and which ones needed infrastructure improvements. A lot of this was a call for standardization, to put a policy in place that moved us beyond simply saying yes to anyone who had a project that qualified for public assistance and asked the right way.

Last week, the Department of Justice revealed that former southern Dallas Councilwoman Carolyn Davis had pleaded guilty to accepting $40,000 in bribes in order to advocate for a low-income housing project in her district. (The bribes allegedly occurred well before the approval of the housing policy.) Yesterday, mayoral candidate and state Rep. Eric Johnson held a press conference to announce a bill that would no longer allow elected representatives to have a formal say in which projects got federal or state dollars.

I couldn’t help but think about Favela’s thoughts about all this, so I asked her. And since she no longer works for the city, she can be open. Here’s what she wrote.