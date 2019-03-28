Miguel Solis Thinks We Should Look at Selling DFW Airport

An alert FrontBurnervian points us to this video of a recent mayoral forum. If you skip to about the 5:40 mark and if you fight through the poor sound quality, you’ll hear Miguel Solis say that the city should at least explore privatizing the operation of DFW Airport. In fact, the feds will give us money to study the idea. It’s OK that he didn’t give a shout-out to D Magazine’s March cover story, “Why We Should Sell DFW Airport.” That’s also true for Lynn McBee, who agreed with Solis’ sentiment. Every great idea has a thousand fathers. We’re just happy to be one of them.