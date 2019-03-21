Merritt Tierce Wins $50,000 Whiting Award for Her Novel Love Me Back

Hopefully you know the name Merritt Tierce. She now lives in LA and writes for Orange Is the New Black, but she got her start in North Texas. She has written for D Magazine. She contributes to our annual micro fiction feature. And, of course, she wrote the 2014 novel Love Me Back. If you live in Dallas and you haven’t yet read the book, you really should.

Last night, the Whiting Foundation recognized the book with a $50,000 check. I assume it was a check. It would be cool if they handed Merritt $50,000 in cash stuffed into a Tumi backpack like the one Phillip Jones carries. But I’m guessing that’s not the way it works.

Anyway, here’s what the Whiting selection committee said about Merritt’s book: