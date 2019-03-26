Let’s Break Down This List of Eric Johnson Mayoral Endorsements Together

Today, Dallas mayoral candidate and sitting state rep. Eric Johnson released a list of endorsers. It’s quite long, spanning some 250 names and three pages. Some of those names jump off the page. Many do not. Let’s try to sort through.

For starters, several members of Dallas’ elite class had already made known their backing of Johnson back in mid-February, when they signed a letter soliciting endorsements. We see those names pop back up here: Peter Beck, Richard Collins, Doug Deason, Forrest Hoglund, Ray Hunt, Maggie Murchison, Mike Myers, Jeanne Phillips, George Seay III, and Randall Stephenson.

But again, it’s a long list. Add to those many more in the business elite. There’s Brint Ryan and textile king Arun Agarwal. AT&T CEO Stephenson is joined by his General Counsel David McAtee. And you’ll find Omni and Gold’s Gym boss Bob Rowling.

There’s also a contingent from South Dallas: the Baccus family, of Baccus Cleaners; Terry Black, of Black Jack Pizza; community advocate Willie Mae Coleman; Dallas NAACP President Arthur Fleming; and Rev. Donald Parrish Sr. and Jr., of True Lee Missionary Baptist. In fact, he’s got lots of support from the faith leader crowd: Minister Sammie Berry, Minister Rodney Dulin, the Rev. M.L. Curry, Minister Paul Day, Minister Shelton Gibbs IV, the Rev. Michael Hubbard, and Pastor Byron Ray Williams, Sr., among others.

And then you have those with civic interests, such as Edna Pemberton, DISD Trustee Justin Henry (joined by his wife, Chasity Henry, assistant general counsel at Kimberly-Clark), Plan Commission Chair Gloria Tarpley, and nonprofit leaders Nancy and Randy Best.

Here’s the full list. Who are we missing? Who pops out to you? Sound off in the comments.