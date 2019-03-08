Leading Off (3/8/19)

Dan Jenkins Has Died. The Fort Worth journalist, novelist, and golf’s wittiest mind passed away late Thursday. He was 89. Jenkins began his career at the Fort Worth Press, writing alongside Blackie Sherrod and taking writers like Bud Shrake under his wing. He wrote for the Dallas Times Herald before heading to New York to write about golf for Sports Illustrated when it was at the peak of its power. He spent 25 years there before going to Golf Digest. Jenkins wrote 23 books, including Semi-Tough and Dead Solid Perfect. The Star-Telegram says in recent years he had become “TCU’s unofficial historian,” and that the school had named its press box after him. His Twitter account remained as sharp as his mind right to the end.

NBC 5 Puts Us On Its Newscast. Yesterday, reporter Ken Kalthoff drove out to the DFW Airport board meeting to ask its members about their thoughts on privatizing it, as we suggest in our March cover story. There isn’t a lot new if you’ve read the piece, but it’s certainly nice to keep the conversation going.

David Irving Quits Football. The standout defensive tackle has had a tough time in the NFL because of his marijuana usage, and he was suspended indefinitely a few weeks ago after failing another drug test. Now he took to Instagram live with a joint and announced he was leaving the NFL. This whole thing is sad, and the league should probably rethink how stern it is around marijuana use.

Richardson’s Former Mayor and Her Developer Husband Found Guilty in Corruption Trial. A federal jury determined that the mayor, Laura Jordan, had accepted $58,000 from developer Mark Jordan and another $24,000 in home improvements for pushing through one of his development projects that had been opposed by the community. The two were also sleeping together while all this was going on. Both were married and later divorced. They wed in 2017; “the prosecution called it a calculated move as a defense strategy,” according to The News. They were each found guilty on four counts each.

Scattered Storms Tonight, Nice Temps Today. Expect a day in the 70s and rain to come late this evening. Enjoy it.