Leading Off (3/7/19)

Naked Man Attacks Woman Outside City Hall. Jomonathan Watts is a registered sex offender with a long list of indecent exposure convictions and a robbery charge for beating a woman to get her car keys, so based on that alone, it doesn’t seem entirely out of character that he would push a woman into a flower bed and hold her down while masturbating. He blamed the K2—that is, synthetic marijuana—that he smoked for the first time. Hey, let’s keep this guy off the streets and get him some mental help, K?

Two Cautionary Stories About Leaving Little Ones in Bathtubs. A 3-year-old in Decatur died on Tuesday while her mom went in another room to do laundry. Meanwhile, a baby in Hunt County was rushed to Children’s Medical Center after nearly drowning.

Plano Takes No. 4 Spot on Yelp’s List of “Top Foodie Cities.” You judge the metrics for yourself: results were based on users’ ratings and reviews, and “cuisine diversity and percentage of food photos.”

Calculator Inventor Dies in Dallas. Jerry Merryman was one of three TI staffers who created the handheld electronic calculator. His charming bio is worth a read.