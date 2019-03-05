Leading Off (3/5/19)

Confederate War Memorial Likely Coming Down. The full Council still has to approve the move, but yesterday the Landmark Commission voted 10-5 to take it down. Someone could still appeal the decision, and that could lead to a lawsuit. Progress.

Rash of Robberies in Oak Cliff. The way this story is played in the DMN bugs me. With the picture of the DISD school bus and the letters “DISD” in the headline, the story makes it sound like these crimes are a district problem. This is an Oak Cliff problem, where there happen to be some schools and students walking through the neighborhoods. When those students become victims of robberies, the district is going to get involved, but don’t tie the incidents to DISD. It doesn’t deserve the bad press.

Richardson Mayor Bribery Trial Continues. Honestly, I haven’t been following this thing. But the prosecution rested Friday, and the defense began its work yesterday. Someone was accused of embezzling. Some folks were having sex. Apartments are involved. Check it out.

The Mavs Stank It Up. The Mavs lost to the Nets 127-88, their worst loss of the season. After the game, coach Rick Carlisle bitched out the team in the locker room. Zac’s Slovenian son had a sweet half-court shot. But he also fell down.