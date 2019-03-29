Leading Off (3/29/19)

NT Daily Finds Blackface and Racist Language in Old Yearbooks. My college newspaper alma mater went digging through years of UNT yearbooks, curious about what they’d find. They found photos of students wearing blackface at events, plus racist portrayals of Asians and Native Americans. The time period spanned from 1950 to 1962. Support student media.

Read This Story on Dirk and Wade. If you haven’t yet, Bleacher Report‘s Howard Beck spent a lot of time with Dirk Nowitzki, Dwayne Wade, and the people closest to them during their careers. Pat Riley gets a solid quote in which he says Wade was better than Kobe for a stretch. Mark Cuban is still upset about 2006. Dirk and Wade, while untraditional rivals, both say their careers were changed by the other.

City Council OK’s Beer and Wine Sales at West Village Grocer Near High School. Councilman Philip Kingston said that Dallas ISD didn’t mind the city allowing a variance for a small grocer near North Dallas High to sell beer and wine. But DISD said their stance is to neither support nor deny such a thing, and they couldn’t verify who Kingston talked to. Nevertheless, this got the council’s approval. The rather archaic restriction dictates no store within 300 feet of a school can sell alcohol without City Council lifting it.

Lockheed Grand Prairie Wins $1.13 Billion Contract. They’ll be designing guided missiles.

Rangers Drop Opener 4-12. The pitching was awful, but the two pound chicken strip was available most of the game, I’m told. Meanwhile, a rush of fans near the game’s start caused a backup that lasted an hour and a half.

Cold Front Coming Tonight. It could bring rain with it, and plunge temperatures this weekend into the forties and fifties. Winter won’t leave.