Leading Off

Leading Off (3/28/19)

Auditors, threats, and cold fronts.

By Christiana Nielson Published in FrontBurner March 28, 2019 7:00 am

Dallas Has a New City Auditor. Mark Swann was approved by an 11-3 vote for a two-year term serving as the boss of the audit department. He’ll replace Craig Kinton, who retired in September, and start May 1.

Garland ISD Students Posted Shooting Threats. Three high school kids who posted threats to social media were charged with making terroristic threats. The cops don’t think they collaborated on the posts.

Cooler Weather Ahead This Weekend. Winter isn’t quite done with us yet.

