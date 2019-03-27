Leading Off (3/27/19)

Black Faith Leaders Press About Deep Ellum Beating. They want enhanced charges for Austin Shuffield, the white bartender charged with misdemeanor assault in the video-recorded beating of a black woman in Deep Ellum. Protesters gathered a day earlier. Shuffield has posted bond and was released.

A Former Intern at Irving Animal Hospital Tells Her Story. London Pinder, now 19, almost died after a pit bull attack in 2017 while working at O’Connor Animal Hospital. Same place a woman was mauled and killed by her own pit bulls last weekend.

Romostradamus Wants $10 Million. Color-commentator-version Tony Romo won America’s hearts all over again during the postseason and reportedly wants the moola to show for it. It would be the most money ever for someone in the booth, although John Madden got $8 million some decades ago. Troy Aikman makes $7.5 million. Romo’s contract is up after the coming season.

Michael Irvin Awaits a Biopsy Result on His Throat. He revealed a health scare in an Instagram post. Think good thoughts for Mr. Irvin.