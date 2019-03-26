Leading Off (3/26/19)

Rangers Reveal New Stadium Food. The team will suck this year. So let’s talk grub. Rangers beat writer Evan Grant grabbed a 2-foot chicken thing called the Fowl Pole and did this with it. Classy!

Dallas Might Ban Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers. The Quality of Life Committee knocked around the idea yesterday. Seems like that move would really irritate a whole lot of lawn companies, no?

Plano Changes Its Warning Sirens. The city is going to “wail only” sirens. In related news, I am changing D Magazine’s weekly editorial meetings. Going forward, they, too, will be wail only.

Dallas Mayoral Race Can’t Be Predicted. So says political writer Gromer Jeffers Jr. With nine candidates, four or five of them will probably get very similar numbers of votes; the top two will head into a runoff. I know who those two will be, but I ain’t saying.