Leading Off (3/22/19)

Jerk Bartender at High & Tight Arrested For Beating Up Woman. Austin Shuffield, a bartender at the Deep Ellum bar and barber shop, got upset when a woman blocked the path to their parking lot. A video catches him confronting her with a gun in his hand. She tries to push him away. He tucks the gun into his pants, and then punches her in the face and upper body about five times. Shuffield was charged with assault causing bodily injury, interfering with an emergency call, and public intoxication.

Judge Temporarily Closes ‘Shingle Mountain.’ Judge Gena Slaughter signed a restraining order that blocks Blue Star Recycling from stacking more shingles atop one another in an enormous pile off Interstate 45. The case first went to court three months ago, and attorneys pleaded with the judge not to stop the operation, lest it cause the company to shut down. In the meantime, residents who live near the huge pile said they kept getting sick and coughing up “black stuff.” Blue Star’s attorney, meanwhile, apparently told the judge with a straight face that he visited the site on a windy day and didn’t see any black dust swirling in the air.

DeSoto’s Warning Sirens Were Hacked. You may recall that Friday night in 2017 when the emergency sirens all over the city of Dallas began blaring. It was surreal at first, then it became sort of comical. It also helped that it was a Friday night. In DeSoto, they went off at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday March 12. Yesterday, the city said it was the result of “malicious incursions to our outdoor siren network.” They’re offline until the city can fix the issue.

Clown-Masked Robbers May Be Behind Eight Others. A group of five kids wearing clown masks followed a couple home to their residence near White Rock Lake and car jacked them. Police caught three, but two are at large. They’re believed to be behind eight other robberies. Be aware out there.