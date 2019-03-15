Leading Off (3/15/19)

AG’s Office Basically Allows Elected Officials to Quorum In Private. Dave Lieber has a heads up on the recent court decision that allows our public officials to meet in private prior to the meetings we all can attend and watch. Last month, the Texas Supreme Court struck down criminal penalties for elected officials who do this.

Bundle Up This Weekend Before You Head to Lower Greenville. It’s 41 as I type this, and tomorrow it won’t be much warmer. This is technically the last weekend of winter, so I guess it’s not that weird. Some parts of the region will dip below freezing. Dallas has a low of 36.

Beto Does Iowa. WFAA sent a reporter to follow Beto O’Rourke around on his first presidential trek through Iowa. The DMN did too. I, meanwhile, have a strange anxiety about all the texts I’m going to receive from his team over the next six months. It’s like the last campaign never ended.

Sales Tax Hikes Likely For Property Tax Relief. You asked for it, you got it. The Legislature is considering a bill that would allow local governments to jump their sales tax by two cents to help shore up the revenue that it will lose from descending property tax increases, which pay for public school districts.