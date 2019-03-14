Leading Off (3/14/19)

Beto O’Rourke Is Officially Running for President in 2020. His campaign posted a video this morning. He’ll put on a kick-off event in El Paso at the end of the month.

Southwest and American Adjust to Absence of Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9. After the Ethiopian Airlines crash, all of those Boeing aircraft were grounded in the U.S. Southwest, the largest operator of the jet in the U.S., is moving schedules around and using other planes to make up for it.

Arlington Man Accused of Murdering Farmers Branch Woman. Hendrick Darnell Jones, who is only 19, has been charged with murdering 28-year-old Krystal Anne Tinker. Her body was found in Carrollton. Jones is currently in the Arlington jail.

Dak Prescott’s Dog Can’t Go Back to Frisco. The American Staffordshire terrier, who bit a woman last month, will be released from the animal shelter. But Icon will have to stay with his veterinarian until Dak can move him out of Frisco because the dog would need another court order to remain in Frisco.