Leading Off (3/13/19)

Someone Hacked the Emergency Siren System. Authorities are investigating an apparent hacking after sirens went off in DeSoto and Lancaster at 2:30 Tuesday morning. The system is currently down, so if you live in the affected areas, check out these statements for alternative emergency weather sources.

SMU Freshman Won’t Go to Jail for Fatal Texting-While-Driving Accident. Instead, the 19-year-old will complete 240 hours of community service and three years of probation for killing three pedestrians in a Georgia crosswalk in 2017. One of the deceased was a 3-month-old baby. No silver lining here.

And Now, An Awful Pedestrian Incident Even Closer To Home. A speeding driver hit two men on the second floor of a NorthPark Center parking garage. One was killed, the other survived a fall to the first floor. The driver, now charged with manslaughter, was taken to the hospital.

DART Signed a Deal With Uber To Give Dallasites Subsidized Rides. The one-year contract with Uber Pool is meant to help people in six zones with limited transit options.

Cole Beasley’s Taking His Talents to Buffalo. Both his receiving skills and his rhymes.