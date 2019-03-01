Leading Off (3/1/19)

Southwest Turns to Federal Court to Calm Mechanics Union Battle. Southwest wants a judge to step in and get the mechanics union to stop maligning the carrier, which says the union has done “irreparable harm” to its reputation. The two have failed to agree to a new contract for the past six years.

More Towers Coming to Uptown. They’re 15, 22, and 27 stories and will be located near the Crescent, the American Airlines Center, and Klyde Warren Park.

Rep. Victoria Neave Sued For Not Paying Property Taxes. She owes $26,000 in back taxes related to a home she shared with her ex-fiancé. She says she’s working to resolve the issue and no longer lives in the residence.

Yesterday Was So Icy. Today Is Just Cold. Yesterday around this time, there were wrecks, flight delays, and plenty of moments spent in vehicles while their windows defrosted. Today the high is 60 and the low is 38. Welcome to March.