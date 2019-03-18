Leading Off (03/18/19)

Dirk is Four Points Away From Passing Wilt Chamberlain on the All-Time Scorers List. He almost did it on Saturday night, with a 14-point outburst, including 10 in the fourth. He should do it tonight against New Orleans. If it’s anything like when he got to 30,000, it should be special. I’m still slightly hoarse from screaming “I SEE YOU BIG GERMAN!”

Errol Spence Jr. Earns Decisive Victory Over Mikey Garcia. In front of a hometown(ish) crowd of almost 50,000, Spence dominated his opponent on Saturday night, to retain his welterweight title. A lesson to anyone who wants to win boxing matches: come on the EarBurner podcast. That’s where champions are built. Everyone knows it.

FC Dallas Suffers First Loss. They didn’t really stand a chance since they only managed two shots on goal all game. Which is barely more than my total of zero, but I was a pretty long way from Columbus, Ohio.

Lakewood’s 1st and 10 Closes. No details as to why, but a lockout notice showed up on the door sometime around Friday. Besides for being a sports bar stalwart, it was where my son and I have played trivia on Tuesday nights for well over a year. The Kooks will hopefully see the Billy Llamas, 89 Man Marchers, and the others somewhere else soon.