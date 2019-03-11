Leading Off (03/11/19)

Driver Hits and Kills Three Men Changing a Flat Tire, Abandons 13-Year-Old Passenger. It happened at 3:30 am on Sunday. The driver, who fled on foot, also injured two people inside the Toyota Rav4 that had the flat. The kid was reunited with his mother at the hospital. My god.

Mavs Almost Beat Rockets. They lost by one point. Everyone glare at Houston native Matt Goodman for the rest of the day. Anyway, “competitive tanking” is what I’m calling it.

Woman Offered a Girl $6,000 to Recant Indecency Allegations Against Her Husband. Maria Del Carmen Velasquez, 43, has been charged with tampering with a witness. Her husband, Rafael Castellon, 39, was arrested on Friday — after the girl said he kissed her and fondled her breast — and remains in jail.

Laura Miller vs. Jennifer Staubach Gates: An Explainer. Not sure why the former mayor is running for city council again? Read this.

Luchi Gonzalez Gets First Win as FC Dallas Coach. Two goals and a clean sheet against the LA Galaxy, and the team is undefeated through two.