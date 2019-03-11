Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Leading Off (03/11/19)

Happy 311 Day to all you fans of Omaha-bred rap-rock and/or non-emergency city services

By Zac Crain Published in FrontBurner March 11, 2019 6:13 am

Driver Hits and Kills Three Men Changing a Flat Tire, Abandons 13-Year-Old Passenger. It happened at 3:30 am on Sunday. The driver, who fled on foot, also injured two people inside the Toyota Rav4 that had the flat. The kid was reunited with his mother at the hospital. My god.

Mavs Almost Beat Rockets. They lost by one point. Everyone glare at Houston native Matt Goodman for the rest of the day. Anyway, “competitive tanking” is what I’m calling it.

Woman Offered a Girl $6,000 to Recant Indecency Allegations Against Her Husband. Maria Del Carmen Velasquez, 43, has been charged with tampering with a witness. Her husband, Rafael Castellon, 39, was arrested on Friday — after the girl said he kissed her and fondled her breast — and remains in jail.

Laura Miller vs. Jennifer Staubach Gates: An Explainer. Not sure why the former mayor is running for city council again? Read this.

Luchi Gonzalez Gets First Win as FC Dallas Coach. Two goals and a clean sheet against the LA Galaxy, and the team is undefeated through two.

Comments

  • Chris Ullom

    Nice to see the upstart Mavs give the Rockets a scare. And not to worry Houston and Harden will once again choke in the playoffs.

  • Happy Bennett

    So Laura Miller is a one issue candidate? Must be difficult for the elderly victims of the 2016 fire not to be able to be compensated and move on with their lives because of this overblown “controversy”.

    Is there some reason that Miller can’t serve a term on the city planning and zoning committee if that is her sole interest?