Leading Off (03/04/19)

DeSoto Police Officers Didn’t Turn On Body Cams During Response to 911 Call. And it is during that response that Sammie Anderson say members of DPD brutalized her family. The Morning News compared dashcam video released last year to body camera footage its reporters obtained through an open records request.

John McCaa’s Final Thoughts. The longtime Channel 8 newscaster’s last broadcast was Friday night. I’m sorry about the headline I wrote but it accurately sums up what you will watch from that broadcast, even though it is similarly grim to the way McCaa’s exit was handled.

Single-Digit Wind Chills! Can we at least finally say it is cold today? I know every time I say it is cold someone jumps in the comments, wearing a vest and shorts and claiming “it’s not even cold, bro.” It’s cold today, OK? I’m cold. It’s cold. Cold.

Gender Reveal Uses Bank of America Tower’s Lights. When did gender reveal parties become a thing? Was it a decade ago or more recent? When I have another kid I’m going to carve the gender into the dark side of the moon while also secretly funding a research flight to that location and I’m already practicing my surprised look for when it happens. I’m a billionaire is what I’m getting at.

FC Dallas Picks Up a Draw in Luchi Gonzalez’s Debut. The new coach should be fairly happy with the result, though FCD scored first and early, in the 13th minute. Next up: LA Galaxy on Saturday.