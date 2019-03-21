In Case the Mavs Needed Another Reason to Rebrand, Allow Kaufman County To Help

Someone in the city of Kemp is paying attention to Dallas politics. Scrolling through Twitter this morning, I saw this from Skyler Thiot, a local artist and perhaps the city’s foremost advocate of a Dallas Mavericks redesign:

This is beyond bazaar. I blame @NotJackKemp for Kemp, Texas’ anti-Mavs billboard. pic.twitter.com/QhHFWgyVwq — Skyler in Dallas (@SkylerinDallas) March 20, 2019

Typo notwithstanding, that billboard is atrocious. I’m not going to waste time decrying the messaging, which we’ve done in this space plenty. But this is just terrible design. First of all, why is that Confederate boy so dehydrated? And how, if he’s that dehydrated, does he have enough urine to ricochet it off the Bank of America tower? Is it because he’s a giant boy? I don’t know, man. This wasn’t brought up in any of the local news coverage of this stupid thing, and I think that’s a missed opportunity.

Anyway, the best thing to come of it is probably that the person behind it—I’m not going to call them an artist—decided to use the Mavericks’ font, which Skyler has already thoughtfully reimagined. It’s almost as if it’s near the end of the season, your franchise player might be retiring, and you need a new look to introduce the fans to this exciting new team next year. And besides, you don’t want to be associated with such a billboard, after all.