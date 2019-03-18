Elina Svitolina Launches New Tennis Foundation at T Bar M Racquet Club Today

In between Twitter posts about four policemen–with guns drawn–breaking into her Indian Wells hotel room where she was staying with boyfriend Gael Monfils (there were reported gunshots in the area), and a tropical poolside pic of the duo (above), Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina announced that she will launch her new foundation at T Bar M Racquet Club today.

Dallas might seem like an unlikely location, except what with Serena Williams opening a pop-up here and John Isner making his home here, it’s like we’re turning into the new Palm Beach. Svitolina also has an existing Texas connection: she has volunteered at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland as part of the Ace Outreach Program. George and Laura have already told her congrats.

I am so excited about this news! More details on Monday. Stay tuned! 🙌 https://t.co/yHv2ZW1qkT — Elina Svitolina (@ElinaSvitolina) March 15, 2019