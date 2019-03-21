Urbanism
Dallas: The City That Hates Pedestrians, Pt. 23
Maybe you should just get in your car, huh?
By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner March 21, 2019 11:13 am
Let’s say you’re in the heart of the Arts District. You’re strolling down Flora Street, headed to the DMA. You come to the intersection of Flora and Pearl. This scene, fellow perambulators, is what you’ll encounter. The sidewalk in your path is closed for repairs. The sidewalk across the street is nonexistent, thanks to construction at Graham Greene’s project. Good luck!
