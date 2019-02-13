Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Development

Why New Apartment Buildings All Look the Same

The answer: it's the sticks.

By Tim Rogers Published in FrontBurner February 13, 2019 12:55 pm

An alert FrontBurnervian who has followed Peter Simek’s musings on this blog about the uniform ugliness of new apartment complexes in Dallas — [reset] — that FrontBurnervian points us to this Bloomberg Businessweek story titled “Why America’s New Apartment Buildings All Look the Same.” It’s an interesting read. And it is, from what I can tell, entirely illustrated with photographs of ugly apartment complexes in North Texas. (Spoiler alert: the reason they all look the same is because we’re building cheap, disposable apartments with relatively unskilled laborers.)

Comments

  • topham

    “… cheap, disposable apartments [built] with relatively unskilled laborers.” And the city’s codes and management lets it happen that way. Who’d a thunk it?