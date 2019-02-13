Why New Apartment Buildings All Look the Same

An alert FrontBurnervian who has followed Peter Simek’s musings on this blog about the uniform ugliness of new apartment complexes in Dallas — [reset] — that FrontBurnervian points us to this Bloomberg Businessweek story titled “Why America’s New Apartment Buildings All Look the Same.” It’s an interesting read. And it is, from what I can tell, entirely illustrated with photographs of ugly apartment complexes in North Texas. (Spoiler alert: the reason they all look the same is because we’re building cheap, disposable apartments with relatively unskilled laborers.)