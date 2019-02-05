We Got Al Biernat to Pose on His Bar With Skis

Dallas loves Colorado. And why not? There are mountains (we have none). There’s snow (we have little). There’s a valid almost daily reason to wear puffy jackets and shearling boots and cute toboggans (we can on occasion, but we usually sweat a little). They have a better football team.

So when we decided to do our first ever ski feature, we figured we should talk to locals who are so obsessed with the place that they have made it their second home. People like Kameron Westcott, Toni Munoz-Hunt, and Al Biernat. We didn’t want to impose on the tranquility of their chosen retreats, so we just followed them around town with a snow machine. They were good sports and shared their secret apres ski cocktail dens and favorite pizza places. You can read about them here.