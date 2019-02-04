Watch: Pastor George Mason Interviews D Magazine Founder Wick Allison

Pastor George Mason, of Wilshire Baptist Church, produces an occasional podcast and interview show known as Good God. And last week, he welcomed D Magazine owner and founder Wick Allison to join him. It’s an interesting chat that touches on structural inequality in Dallas, the damage done by the highways (of course), and how the city is still developing more than 40 years after we published our first issue.

Mason is a thoughtful interviewer, and the chat touches on plenty in its half-hour runtime. You also get a little insight into Wick’s editorial direction through an anecdote about restaurant reviews, of all things. He was listening to a speech from Dr. Louise Cowan, the founder of the Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture, about three years after getting the magazine off the ground. “She said, ‘let’s take the very simple matter of restaurant reviews. Restaurant reviews are a form of high criticism. What D Magazine has brought to Dallas is a summons to excellence, and you cannot have a great city without great restaurants, because the restaurant is a family communal experience. And, frankly, Dallas has been lacking a very simple and necessary component of city life.”

That’s just a taste. Watch it below in full.