There Was a Big Fire At Zenna Thai & Japanese Restaurant Downtown Today

Zenna was once located by the Dallas World Aquarium, but has for the last few years been located under the Mosaic apartments on Akard downtown. Today, it caught on fire. Down the street is Sovereign Barbers, which we named best barber shop in last year’s Best of Big D. Juke Higgins, better known as the barber to the stars—aka me, Zac Crain, Zac Crain’s son who isn’t Luka Doncic, and probably a few other people in the office I’m unaware of—stepped out and took some shots. They’re good. This grease fire was intense and poured smoke into the street. (Dallas Fire Rescue has indeed said the fire began in the kitchen and that there were no injuries.)

Click through if you’re curious.