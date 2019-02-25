Dallas Police Issue an Arrest Warrant for Councilman Kevin Felder

South Dallas Councilman Kevin Felder has a warrant out for his arrest, according to a clerk for the judge who signed it. She said she did not yet have it to send over. We’ll update when we get it. WFAA was the first to report the news.

On Feb. 13, Felder was accused of striking a scooter-riding teen in his sedan near his Fair Park-area district office and fleeing the scene. An eyewitness said that Felder “had words with the teen” before driving away. It’s still unclear the severity of the teenager’s injury. Police visited a City Council meeting about a week later. Felder was seen speaking with Chief U. Reneé Hall and City Manager T.C. Broadnax throughout the day. Later, police towed a car that was registered to him. State District Judge Tammy Kemp signed the warrant on Monday.

We have a call into Felder’s attorney Pete Schulte, who has denied that his client struck anyone. We’ll update when we hear back, but here’s a video of Felder avoiding reporters in the City Hall parking garage after a committee meeting:

There’s also this one, which shows a news photographer tumbling to the ground. As Tim notes in the comments, it’s hard to tell whether he was shoved or if he fell while walking backward.

Dallas news photographer is filing an assault report with DPD after he says Councilman Kevin Felder shoved him to the ground. He was not responding to reporters questions about if a warrant was filed for his arrest for leaving the scene with injury, teen was on a scooter pic.twitter.com/FoZUGhdiVf — Lori Brown (@LoriBrownFox4) February 25, 2019

There are seven people running against Felder to represent District 7 in the May election, including former Councilwoman Tiffinni Young. Rough timing.