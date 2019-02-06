Poll
Poll: Should Children Be Allowed to Use iPads at Restaurants?
Let's discuss.
By Catherine Downes Published in FrontBurner February 6, 2019 12:45 pm
A couple of weeks ago, while dining at an intimate neighborhood restaurant, my relaxing meal took a turn when a family allowed their child to watch a movie on an iPad with no headphones. You can find the full account of the situation here. The experience started a discourse. When is it acceptable to have technology at the dinner table? And under what circumstances? It’s too great an issue to cover at large. But let’s talk about this one, specific incidence.
