Poll: Should Children Be Allowed to Use iPads at Restaurants?

A couple of weeks ago, while dining at an intimate neighborhood restaurant, my relaxing meal took a turn when a family allowed their child to watch a movie on an iPad with no headphones. You can find the full account of the situation here. The experience started a discourse. When is it acceptable to have technology at the dinner table? And under what circumstances? It’s too great an issue to cover at large. But let’s talk about this one, specific incidence.

When is it acceptable for children to use technology, specifically iPads, at a restaurant? Never Always It's fine at any restaurant as long as they have headphones on It's fine at family-friendly restaurants as long as they have headphones on It's fine at family-friendly restaurants with or without headphones Other (explain yourself in the comments)

