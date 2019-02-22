Paul Sims Drops out of District 9 City Council Race

Paul Sims has not responded to texts or phone calls, but D Magazine (or Tim Rogers) can confirm that he is no longer a candidate to replace Mark Clayton on the City Council. People in his (an my) district say that Sims has called them to convey the news.

This leaves Paula Blackmon, Sarah Lamb, Erin Moore, Tamara Brown, and Jacinto Valdespino looking to rep the district that includes Lakewood and other parts of East Dallas. Here’s where you can go to see how many folks are running in your district. May is going to be crazy, folks. Get educated and get to the polls.

UPDATE: Just got an email from the Sims campaign. It reads:

Today I withdrew my name from consideration as a candidate for Dallas City Council. Unfortunately, the timing isn’t right for our family. I plan to remain actively involved in our community and will continue to advocate for parks and open spaces, the protection of White Rock Lake, and strong, safe neighborhoods. For the past four years, we’ve been fortunate to have Mark Clayton as our councilmember. Mark changed the way our district was represented and made sure every neighborhood — especially neighborhoods on the east side of the Lake that had long been neglected — finally had a voice at City Hall. His commonsense, collaborative approach to local governance will be sorely missed. I hope the remaining candidates will live up to his service. I am deeply appreciative of the support I received over the last month from neighbors across District 9. All contributions will be returned. Thank you again to everyone who walked with me on this journey.

Here’s what I’d like to ask Sims, if he’d stop texting me one-word, unhelpful responses and talk on the phone:



His wife is Angela Hunt. She works as a lobbyist for developers. Go here, and search for Munsch, the first name of the firm she works for, Munsch Hardt. That is Sims’ wife. At City Hall. All the time. How was he not going to have to recuse himself on a weekly basis? For now, I’ll just have to wonder.