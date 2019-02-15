Luka Doncic, Zac Crain’s Eldest Son, Is Good at Basketball, Pt. 343,421



Tim just DM’d me the above tweet and demanded I put it on FrontBurner. So here we are. This is coming two days after Dwyane Wade proclaimed that Zac Crain’s Slovenian Son was “LeBron James-like” in his passing and court vision. And now he’s in Charlotte for the All Star Game, shooting jumpers from half-court. I like two things especially about this video—that he shoots this like he’s on top of the three-point line, not heaving his whole body forward, and then how excited he gets to win a crisp hundred. That’s probably about equal to me winning one American dollar in a dice game. I promise to get as hyped as Luka from this point forward.

And while we’re on this subject, I also really enjoy this Luka video.