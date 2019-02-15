Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Luka Doncic, Zac Crain’s Eldest Son, Is Good at Basketball, Pt. 343,421

One in an occasional series.

By Matt Goodman Published in FrontBurner February 15, 2019 12:34 pm


Tim just DM’d me the above tweet and demanded I put it on FrontBurner. So here we are. This is coming two days after Dwyane Wade proclaimed that Zac Crain’s Slovenian Son was “LeBron James-like” in his passing and court vision. And now he’s in Charlotte for the All Star Game, shooting jumpers from half-court. I like two things especially about this video—that he shoots this like he’s on top of the three-point line, not heaving his whole body forward, and then how excited he gets to win a crisp hundred. That’s probably about equal to me winning one American dollar in a dice game. I promise to get as hyped as Luka from this point forward.

And while we’re on this subject, I also really enjoy this Luka video.

 

