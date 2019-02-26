Los Angeles, the Clippers, and Doc Rivers Love Dirk Nowitzki

This is already old history in Twitter’s timezone, but I’m posting it here for a few reasons: 1. I don’t believe all of you are on Twitter, because I believe you are smart and intelligent people who value their time; 2. It’s a special sports moment for our most special superstar who is looking more and more like he’s going to hang up his sneaks after this season, despite what he says in ceremonial All Star press conferences.

Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks were in Los Angeles last night to play the Clippers. With nine seconds left, Clips coach Doc Rivers grabbed the microphone from the announcer’s booth, stopped the game, and urged the crowd to give Dirk a standing ovation. They did. We all teared up.