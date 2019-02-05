Leading Off (2/5/19)

Flu Death in Dallas County. A 4-year-old died in Garland, becoming the seventh flu-related death this season. It’s not too late to get inoculated. You can get a free shot at the Dallas County Health and Human Services at 2377 N. Stemmons Fwy.

Former Dallas City Council Candidate Brint Ryan Donates $30 Million to UNT. G. Brint Ryan and his wife, Amanda, gave the money to the university’s business school. It’s the largest gift in UNT’s history. (NB: this story is unrelated to the story about the 65-year-old man who used a sledgehammer to break into four Denton banks in one night. Check out his mugshot.)

Part of Dallas Wants to Leave and Become Grand Prairie. A neighborhood of about 250 homes called Bella Lagos, frustrated with a lack of services, wants to separate itself from the city of Dallas and instead become part of Grand Prairie. You know what? Go ahead, Bella Lagos. We never loved you anyway.

Kristaps Porzingis Is the Most Handsome Big Man Ever. Just look at this photo. And look at the way Rick Carlisle is looking at him.