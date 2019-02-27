Leading Off (2/27/19)

Arrest Made in Uptown’s Fatal Shooting. Father of three Demondre Green hit a car while trying to get out of a tight spot early Sunday morning. The driver of the car he hit, Christopher McKinney, Jr., got out and fired multiple rounds, killing Green and injuring Green’s brother. The survivor picked McKinney out of a lineup; a confession followed.

Dallas State Rep. Victoria Neave Files Rape Kit Backlog Bill. The “Lavinia Masters Act” is named after the Dallas woman who waited 21 years before her rape kit was processed, 11 years after the statute of limitations had already passed. Neave’s bill would delay the statute of limitations on sexual assault cases in which kits have not yet been processed, among other provisions.

Cowboys DE Randy Gregory Suspended Indefinitely. For his fourth NFL substance abuse violation. He’s had a rocky road since the Cowboys brought him on as a second-round pick in the 2015 draft.

Dallas’ Own Jenna Bush Hager Gets Permanent Day-Drinking Gig. As a life-long Kathie Lee fan who sees a twinkle of KLG in JBH, I approve of this announcement.