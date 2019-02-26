Leading Off (2/26/19)

What’s Up (or Down?) With Crime in Dallas? The DMN takes a look at how a recent shift in crime-recording systems has left the city guessing, to a degree, at how safe it is. This is the sort of time-intensive reporting that you’ll only get from a healthy newspaper, folks. Pay attention.

New Apartment Tower Going up on East Side of Downtown Dallas. Matthews Southwest is putting up a 15-story tower that will have about 230 apartments, with about 100 of those scheduled for below-market rents.

Dak Prescott’s Dog Bites Neighbor. Dak’s dog, an American Staffordshire terrier, got out of his house while he wasn’t home and bit a woman. Frisco police were able to nab the dog, whose name was not released. But I bet it’s not Story.

Southwest Canceled 100 Flights Yesterday. The airline’s woes continue.