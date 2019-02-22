Leading Off (2/22/19)

Another Rough Day For Southwest. First it was the weather. Then it was a fight with the mechanics’ union. Next it was both of those together. Now, a computer problem forced the Federal Aviation Agency to issue a ground-stop for all of Southwest’s flights for an hour early this morning. The problem has since been fixed.

Defense, Prosecution Lay Out Their Forest Park Case. One of the largest healthcare fraud trials in Dallas history started this week. On Thursday, the prosecution explained what they believe was a widespread kickback scheme involving at least 21 people, with doctors being paid up to $6 million each for patient referrals to the state-of-the art hospitals. The now-defunct chain used exorbitant out-of-network procedure fees to get more money out of private insurance. It’s believed to be the first time the feds have brought a bribery case in charges to private insurers. Usually these cases involve gaming Medicare or Medicaid, not Blue Cross Blue Shield and United. Defense attorneys say their clients were acting upon advice from healthcare attorneys, who advised that such arrangements were actually perfectly legal. I’m going to once again hype a feature I wrote in 2015 about this, if this sounds interesting to you.

Dallas Police Won’t Release Tobolowsky Documents, Despite Judge’s Order. Speaking of stories we’ve written about, the son of prominent Dallas lawyer Ira Tobolowsky has asked a judge to force the police department to release a bunch of documents related to his father’s brutal murder. Michael Tobolowsky says the case has gone cold and releasing the information—the investigative file, forensic reports, interview transcripts, and more—would help him examine it further. The city has until April to protest the release; investigators say it will spike any chance the department has to corroborate witness statements in the future.

You’re Looking At Another Wet Day. It’s going to rain much of the late morning into the early afternoon. The high is 54. Bring an umbrella, maybe wear a sweater.