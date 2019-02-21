Leading Off (2/21/19)

Richardson Bribery Trial Continues with More Testimony. Mark Jordan’s ex-partner, Sarah Catherine Norris, testified that he was just using Richardson mayor Laura Maczka to get what he wanted instead of being in love with her. There were lots of unsettling details. Norris’s testimony continues today.

Southwest Cancels and Delays Tons of Flights. Yesterday, Southwest Airlines cancelled 440 flights and delayed 522—due to an East Coast storm as well as a tiff between the airline and its mechanics union. The disruptions totaled more than those of any other airline. And it seems as though passenger safety may be at risk if they can’t work out the mechanical issues.

Arrests Made Following Sex Trafficking Reports. DPD officers arrested four suspects yesterday after being notified of sex trafficking allegations at three northwest Dallas massage parlors. City officials also shut down the parlors.

The Star in Frisco Will Get New Office Building. The $190 million, 300,000-square-foot project was approved by the Frisco City Council. It will supposedly house Keurig Dr Pepper, moving from Plano, and be finished in 2021.

Get Ready for Some Serious Wildflowers. This past fall was Dallas-Fort Worth’s wettest on record, setting the stage for a particularly pretty wildflower season soon. Ennis and Cedar Hill will likely be the best places to get an eyeful of bluebonnets.