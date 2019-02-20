Leading Off (2/20/19)

Angela Paxton Pushes for Bill Benefitting Hubby. She says Senate Bill 860, which she introduced, has “literally nothing to do” with Ken Paxton’s felony charges over securities fraud and failure to register as an investment advisor. Attorney and ethics expert Buck Wood says, “The very activity she is legalizing here is what he got indicted over.”

Family of Girl Killed in Atmos Gas Explosion Releases Video. It shows Michellita Rogers filming herself getting ready for a cheer competition (typical tween stuff!) before the screen flashes and goes to black—that would be the moment the Rogers’ house exploded. Michellita’s father, brother, and grandmother all suffer from brain injuries from the blast. Her mother wants lawmakers to pay attention.

Tom Dundon Buys Into the Alliance of American Football for $250 Million. The Dallas billionaire’s sports investments include the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes (as owner), the Trinity Forest Golf Club (co-founder), and Topgolf (primary investor). The AAF is a filmmaker’s attempt to succeed at what the XFL failed to do. Coincidentally, Vince McMahon is trying to do the same thing next year.

Sweethearts for 60 Years Die in Farmersville House Fire. Del and Betty Lou Sergent’s daughter lives next door. There was nothing she could do to save them.

Errol Spence Jr. Rocks Turtleneck at Presser for Hometown Fight. The look says “legend in the making.” Find tickets for the AT&T Stadium bout here.