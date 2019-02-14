Leading Off (2/14/19)

Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

It's Valentine's Day. Show some love. Eat some chocolate.

By Christiana Nielson Published in FrontBurner February 14, 2019

Confederate War Memorial Will Come Down. The City Council voted yesterday to remove it, calling it “a non-contributing structure for the historic overlay district.” The Landmark Commission has to approve the removal now.

Convention Center Will Have Private Operator. The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, which has been owned by the city of Dallas, is set to be controlled by Spectra, which operates Fair Park. The transition time will be about 45 days. “Spectra brings a wealth of knowledge in managing other high revenue-generating convention centers and facilities, and now they will bring their expertise here, improving Dallas’ standing as a convention and event destination,” City Manager T.C. Broadnax said.

Did City Council Member Kevin Felder Collide with Scooter User and Leave? It’s unclear, but police are investigating. He may have collided with a scooter user in South Dallas while driving a Ford Fusion and then vacated the scene after briefly talking to the person. Felder has not commented on the situation.

North Texas Police Aid in Indictments for Robbery Ring. More than two dozen people have been charged in an armed robbery ring targeting ATM technicians across Texas and the country. Plano, Allen, and McKinney were among the North Texas towns hit. Local cops helped FBI agents bring down the defendants.

Dallas Firefighter Arrested for Planting Camera in Station Bathroom. Craig Lawrence hid a camera, which was also a USB charging device, in a bathroom at the station on Cedar Springs.

Arlington Paramedic Indicted on Groping Charges. Aaron Tyler English made unwanted advances to girls who were 16 and 17, both while they were being transported in ambulances after attempting suicide. It is impossible to overstate how messed up that is.

Smoke Delays Flights at DFW, Love Field. Construction smoke forced air-traffic controllers in the DFW Terminal Radar Approach Control building to evacuate yesterday afternoon. This caused flight delays at both DFW Airport and Love Field. After about an hour, employees were allowed to return, and flights started departing again.

  • JamieT

    After a billion dollars in frivolous, pointless expenditure – half a billion for the removal of the Lee statue, another half a billion for the removal of this one – I wouldn’t be overly optimistic for any taxing propositions with “Dallas” in the name in the near future, DISD included.

    Money is fungible – sorry, DISD, make your what-about-the-kids plea to the Dallas City Council, the ones who rifled the till – and if people throw the money you give them away, the quickest way to put a stop to that is to stop giving it to them.

    • @zaccrain

      half a … billion?

      • Happy Bennett

        When did you guys start worrying about the citizen’s money?

      • JamieT

        My bad, Zac, I typed a b when I should have typed an m.

  • MattL1

    BUT HOW WILL WE REMEMBER THAT THE CIVIL WAR HAPPENED?!

    You know, aside from the millions of books, scores of overly-dramatic movies, hours of TV miniseries, and counless scholarly articles, magazines, battle reenactments, historical sites, and history classes.

    • Happy Bennett

      So you essentially admit that destroying a few statues is a meaningless expensive vanity project promoted by mayoral and city council con men? mmmmm OK.

      • MattL1

        No, but you knew that already. You don’t care what I actually mean. I don’t even think you care about the stupid statues. Good day.

        • Happy Bennett

          Sigh…I know because labeling inanimate 80-100 year old concrete monuments as “racist” and tearing stuff up is a lot easier than actually doing something intellectually honest and useful for the citizens of Dallas and North Texas—mmmm got it.

          • JamieT

            In our current environment, retroactively fighting the dead soldiers of the Civil War 150 years after the fact just helps these SJWs get chicks: “Oooh, Johnny, you woke, woke boy, you come marching home to Mama, right now!”

            Of course, Dallas will always be known as “The City of Hate” so long as our monuments to the assassination of President Kennedy by the now-immortalized Lee Harvey Oswald, the JFK Memorial and the Sixth Floor Museum, remain standing. After all, it’s not as if there isn’t already an abundant historical record of the event. I wonder if Marjory Stoneman Douglas isn’t right now planning something similar for Nikolas Cruz.

            But imagine the sea of nookie that will flow when that infamous School Book Depository is finally torn down for good.

    • Mavdog

      Oh so well said Matt. The whole “but destroying the statue erases history” and false equivalency with the Taliban and ISIS destruction of religious artifacts is such a hollow, specious argument.
      The history is there to be studied, the fact there were Americans who engaged in insurrection against the United States remains in place. What is removed is a monument of tribute to those who thrust our nation into civil conflict for their desire to preserve inequality and subjugation towards those of a specific race.

    • Absolutely. The million bucks they will spend on pulling these down will certainly do more to help poor black kids than libraries or parks.

  • Greg Brown

    Confederate Statues are nothing but comically large Participation Trophies for the losing team

  • DGirl

    Who really thinks watching people go potty is a turn on? I mean, really???