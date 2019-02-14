Leading Off (2/14/19)

Confederate War Memorial Will Come Down. The City Council voted yesterday to remove it, calling it “a non-contributing structure for the historic overlay district.” The Landmark Commission has to approve the removal now.

Convention Center Will Have Private Operator. The Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, which has been owned by the city of Dallas, is set to be controlled by Spectra, which operates Fair Park. The transition time will be about 45 days. “Spectra brings a wealth of knowledge in managing other high revenue-generating convention centers and facilities, and now they will bring their expertise here, improving Dallas’ standing as a convention and event destination,” City Manager T.C. Broadnax said.

Did City Council Member Kevin Felder Collide with Scooter User and Leave? It’s unclear, but police are investigating. He may have collided with a scooter user in South Dallas while driving a Ford Fusion and then vacated the scene after briefly talking to the person. Felder has not commented on the situation.

North Texas Police Aid in Indictments for Robbery Ring. More than two dozen people have been charged in an armed robbery ring targeting ATM technicians across Texas and the country. Plano, Allen, and McKinney were among the North Texas towns hit. Local cops helped FBI agents bring down the defendants.

Dallas Firefighter Arrested for Planting Camera in Station Bathroom. Craig Lawrence hid a camera, which was also a USB charging device, in a bathroom at the station on Cedar Springs.

Arlington Paramedic Indicted on Groping Charges. Aaron Tyler English made unwanted advances to girls who were 16 and 17, both while they were being transported in ambulances after attempting suicide. It is impossible to overstate how messed up that is.

Smoke Delays Flights at DFW, Love Field. Construction smoke forced air-traffic controllers in the DFW Terminal Radar Approach Control building to evacuate yesterday afternoon. This caused flight delays at both DFW Airport and Love Field. After about an hour, employees were allowed to return, and flights started departing again.