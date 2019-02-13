Let’s Make Dallas Even Better

Local News

Leading Off (2/13/19)

Mayoral love affairs, skinny scammers, and one dead goat.

By S. Holland Murphy Published in FrontBurner February 13, 2019 7:04 am

Defense Speaks In the Richardson Mayor Bribery Case. Their basic argument: passing tens of thousands of dollars to a politician isn’t a crime when two people are banging this much. You know who I hope got bribed? The Jordan’s children who had to sit in the courtroom and listen to the drumbeat on their parents’ hot, illicit affair.

Dallas’ 8th Flu Death This Season. God bless.

DPD Hiring Standards on Today’s City Council Agenda. The council will vote on whether or not to scrap some requirements (45 hours of college credit, or 36 months of either military duty or law enforcement experience with another agency) in order to get more recruits in the door.

Congrats On Shooting That Super Rare Goat, Bro. A couple days ago, The Washington Post published an interesting story about a trophy hunter from Texas who paid $110,000 to kill a “near-threatened” markhor in the mountains of Pakistan (much of that fee is said to benefit impoverished locals). Turns out he’s a Dallas bank exec named Bryan Harlan. So, what is he, a horn-hungry goat slayer or an adventure-seeking humanitarian?

Also: Overworked Influencer or Super-fit Scam Artist? Dallas-based fitness influencer Brittany Dawn hasn’t delivered on her promises to help paying clients lose LBs and her (former) followers are furious. She filmed a tearful apology, asking for an end to the death threats. 

Comments

  • Greg Brown

    I am not a hunter and never have been, although I do enjoy precision long-range rifle shooting. While this scheme might sound like win-win (hunter gets reprieve from obsessive thoughts about small penis size and locals get money), I have my doubts that the funds go anywhere other than some already lined pockets. This is Pakistan, after all, not some transparent, above-the-board, responsible governance like we have here in Dallas*.
    *Sarcasm Alert