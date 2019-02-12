Leading Off (2/12/19)

Trial Gets Underway for Ex-Richardson Mayor. The DMN calls it a “steamy bribery case.” It involves an affair and millions of dollars in concessions for an apartment developer. Jury selection started yesterday. The actual steam could begin today.

No One Likes the Proposed Revamped Citizens Police Review Board. Chief U. Reneé Hall yesterday revealed her plan to fix the board. Cops didn’t like it. Neither did members of the City Council’s Public Safety & Criminal Justice Committee.

Man Rescued From Under DART Train. How he got there isn’t clear yet. But Dallas Fire-Rescue used the Jaws of Life to lift a train car on the Blue Line in east Oak Cliff and pull the man out. Side note: I’ve always wanted my own set of the Jaws of Life. Just because.

January Home Sales Sucked. They were the weakest in four years. They were down 10 percent from January 2018.

DMN Kills Cartoon That Insulted Trump. Over the weekend, the cartoon Non Sequitur, by Wiley Miller, had an Easter egg in it that said, “We fondly say go [expletive] yourself Trump.” Editor Mike Wilson said the paper won’t be running that cartoon anymore. And I’m here to say that D Magazine won’t run it either!