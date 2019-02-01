Leading Off (2/1/19)

Councilman Kevin Felder Accepted Money From Corporations. When you sign up to run for City Council, there’s a line right above your signature that reads, “I am aware of the restrictions in title 15 of the Election Code on contributions from corporations and labor corporations.” Felder, then, should not have accepted $4,000 in campaign donations from corporations, most of them located near Fair Park in his district. There is not, however, a line noting that you probably shouldn’t accept contributions from small children, as council members Omar Narvaez, Philip Kingston, and Scott Griggs did. That is because accepting donations from small children is not technically illegal. It is ethically suspect, and mayoral candidate Jason Villalba, who is challenging Griggs for mayor, lobbed a rhetorical grenade into Griggs’ campaign foxhole after learning of that.

Dallas ISD Trustee Jaime Resendez Resigns Since He doesn’t Live in the District. Brett Shipp has been staking this guy out on his Facebook page, uploading confrontation videos with stock GarageBand overlays. Yesterday, Resendez resigned.

Catholic Leaders Reveal Priests ‘Credibly Accused’ of Sexual Abuse. There were 286 priests across the state. Thirty-one of those are in Dallas. Many are now dead. Only one, Rudy Kos, is currently in jail.

The Full Porzingis Trade Still Looks Like a Steal. First, look at this. Amazing. The final trade: Mavs get Porzingod, Tim Hardaway Jr. and His Giant Contract, and Courtney Lee. They send off Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and two future first round picks. Setting aside my Rockets fandom, it’s nice to see the Mavs realize that they’re not a free agency destination. They’ll have to swing for something like this to get a star. Hope it works out.

Today Should Be Crispy. You’re looking at a low of 50 and a high of 64. As I type this, it’s 53.